Fix the U.S. demand for drugs instead of striking drug boats

The blame can’t be put on the people in boats in the Caribbean.

It should be placed on the shoulders of the U.S. drug addicts. They create the demand which Central and South American nations are happy to supply. And stemming the flow of these drugs will cause an increase in crime because the addicts will have to pay a higher price for the drugs available.

So if Trump wants to stop the supply he should stop the demand by creating rehabilitation centers or track down and jail the U.S. drug dealers. But I doubt if that would occur to him.

Len St. Clare

Mukilteo