Lake Stevens girls improve to 5-1

Lake Stevens’ Keira Isabelle Tupua reacts to beating Glacier Peak on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep basketball roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 16:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 77, Kamiak 49

LAKE STEVENS — Keira Isabelle Tupua scored 20 points as the Vikings (5-1 overall, 1-0 league) opened league play with a sizable win. Noelani Tupua and Tessa Anastasi each poured in 16 for Lake Stevens, while Kendel Kuehl added 14 points. Annika Hastings led Kamiak (1-4, 0-1) with 15 points.

Jackson 57, Cascade 19

EVERETT — The Timberwolves (6-0, 2-0) continued their perfect start to the season with a runaway road win over the Bruins (0-6, 0-1). Makena Devine led Jackson with 16 points, while Hayden Andrina (eight points) pulled down eight rebounds. Kiley Osbjorsen led Cascade with five points.

Arlington 75, Mariner 37

EVERETT — Five Eagles scored over nine points as Arlington (3-2, 1-1) beat the Maruaders (2-3, 2-0) soundly. Basia Pszonka led the Eagles with 15 points, while Finley Walker scored 12 and Aunna Felchlin and Sami Jones each contributed 10. Diyo Kuoi led Mariner with 11 points in the loss.

Wesco South 3A/2A

Archbishop Murphy 72, Edmonds-Woodway 40

EVERETT — The Wildcats (4-2, 3-0) got out to a 16-0 lead en route to a dominant league win over the Warriors (6-1, 1-1), who picked up their first loss of the season. Ashley Fletcher (25) and Brooke Blachly (22) combined for 47 points while Celine Wright added 16 for Archbishop Murphy. Freshman Zaniyah Jones led Edmonds-Woodway with 12 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Meadowdale 66, Shorewood 31

LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (3-2, 1-0) made a statement in their league opener, taking down the Stormrays (0-6, 0-2) at home. Lexi Zardis led the way with 22 points while Mia Brockmeyer followed with 15. Melanie Degenhardt led Shorewood with 11 points.

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Shorecrest 64, Lynnwood 32

Non-league

Cedar Park Christian (Lynnwood) 44, Darrington 38

DARRINGTON — The Loggers (0-2) lost a close one to the Eagles as freshman Selena Green (16) and eighth-grader Cara McMillion (13) combined for 29 points.

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Glacier Peak 64, Monroe 28

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 65, Mountlake Terrace 59

Wesco North 3A/2A

Marysville Getchell 28, Marysville Pilchuck 24

MARYSVILLE — The Chargers (3-4, 2-0) picked up a close win over the Tomahawks (0-7, 0-1) as Olivia Marc scored 12 points. Moriah Reyes Reyes led Marysville Pilchuck with six points.

Northwest 1B

Lopez Island 44, Tulalip Heritage 27

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BOYS BASKETBALL

Wesco 4A

Jackson 77, Cascade 45

MILL CREEK — The Timberwolves (2-3, 2-0) picked up a big win over the Bruins (0-6, 0-1). Laryd Christensen led Jackson with 21 points while Joey Gosline (14) and Mason Engen (12) combined for 26 points. Andrew Mitchell III led Cascade with a game-high 22 points.

Non-league

Arlington 54, Mountlake Terrace 42

ARLINGTON — The Eagles (5-0) took down the Hawks (1-4) to keep their record unblemished. Carson Rowell led Arlington with 13 points while Mac Crews (eight rebounds, five assists) and Hudson Miller (six rebounds) each added 11. Anthony Fuentes had a game-high 20 points for Mountlake Terrace.

Darrington 68, Cedar Park Christian (Lynnwood) 33

DARRINGTON — The Loggers (2-2) got back to .500 with a comfortable win over the Eagles. Grady Stuvland had a game-high 32 points for Darrington to pair with three steals, while Carter Snel added 14 points and five steals. Chevy Vincent also had five steals for the Loggers.

Northwest 1B

Lopez Island 48, Tulalip Heritage 46

Emerald Sound

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 47, Granite Falls 38