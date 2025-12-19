Monroe movie theater does what it can during flood

EVERETT — Staff at a Monroe movie theater are doing what they can to provide a small moment of comfort during an uncertain time by offering complimentary tickets to those displaced by the recent floods, a press release said.

Guests of Galaxy Theatres Monroe, on 1 Galaxy Way, need only speak to a team member to ask about the offer. A few families have already come in, General Manager James Reyna said in an interview, but he expects many have other things to focus on at the moment.

Perhaps when things start to die down, they’ll see more people looking for free tickets, he said.

“When our neighbors are impacted, we believe it’s important to show up,” Reyna said in the release. “If a movie can provide even a brief sense of normalcy or comfort — especially for families and children — then our doors are open.”

Also, the theater was already accepting holiday donations, Reyna told The Herald. Since the extreme weather events, the community’s response has become overwhelming.

“We’ve seen a little bit of everything,” he said, including toys, blankets, sleeping bags and clothes. “We are really thankful for everyone who has contributed.”

The theater ran out of space for donations and had to pause drop-offs, representative Rosie Ramirez said in an email.

Galaxy Theatres is working to hand over the donations to the Monroe-based nonprofit Take the Next Step, Reyna said. When space opens up, they will accept more donations depending on need.

For additional information, guests may visit Galaxy Theatres Monroe or follow @GalaxyTheatresMonroe on social media.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay