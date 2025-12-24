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Editorial cartoons for Wednesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve

Published 1:30 am Wednesday, December 24, 2025

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Editorial Cartoon by Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator – Wednesday December 24, 2025 Pete Hegseth mobilizes a whimsical "war" against inclusive holiday greetings. Season’s Greetings: A Tale of Two Countries In Canada, we embrace the holiday season with an easygoing spirit, welcoming "Merry Christmas," "Happy Holidays," and a myriad of other cheerful greetings. A recent poll shows Canadians are comfortable with this diversity, viewing it as a celebration of our multicultural identity. News: ‘Merry Christmas’ or ‘Happy Holidays’? Brussels sprouts or egg nogg? Survey gauges Canadians’ opinions on festive questions https://www.ctvnews.ca/vancouver/article/merry-christmas-or-happy-holidays-brussels-sprouts-or-egg-nogg-survey-gauges-canadians-opinions-on-festive-questions/ Contrast this with the U.S., where the debate over holiday greetings has been reignited by some politicians. The "War on Christmas" rhetoric, championed by figures like U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, aligns with a broader agenda that excludes non-Christian identities. This narrative, part of a Trump-led crusade, often seems more about division than celebration. While Canadians enjoy a harmonious blend of holiday expressions, the U.S. turns a season of joy into a cultural battleground. It’s a classic case of virtue signaling—arguing over greetings while more pressing issues loom. But let's not forget what the holidays are truly about. Whether in Canada, the U.S., or anywhere else, this season reminds us of the power of community and compassion. Say "Merry Christmas," "Happy Holidays," or whatever brings you joy. The intention is the same: spreading cheer and goodwill. Opinion: Has Christ really been taken out of Christmas? https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-has-christ-really-been-taken-out-of-christmas/#comments So, as we light menorahs, decorate trees, or air grievances around the Festivus pole, let’s focus on what truly matters: kindness, understand
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