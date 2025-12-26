Back bills in Congress to protect access to childhood vaccines

As a pediatrician and member of the American Academy of Pediatrics I am urging all who read this to take action.

Vaccines are vital to keeping children, families and communities healthy. Immunizations are a safe, effective way to help children build immunity against disease, prevent certain cancers, and protect them from hospitalization, disability and death.

It is essential that decisions made by our federal leaders are guided by evidence and science and, right now, children’s access to vaccines that allow them to grow up healthy and thrive is at risk. The decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s current Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to downgrade the longstanding recommendation to vaccinate all newborns against hepatitis B will harm children; and is not backed by evidence.

There are two bills in Congress that need to be supported: the Family Vaccine Protection Act and the Protecting Free Vaccines Act.

The Family Vaccine Protection Act would make clear the structure and practices of ACIP, strengthen transparency into how vaccine guidance is developed and adopted, and reinforce science-based decision-making.

The Protecting Free Vaccines Act would protect health insurance coverage for vaccines without additional out-of-pocket costs.

Please call the U.S. Capitol switchboard (202-224-3121) and ask to be connected to the office of Sen. Maria Cantwell, Sen. Patty Murray and your House representative. Please urge them to support these two bills.

Pediatricians show up everyday for kids and now it’s time that members of Congress do the same.

Michael Boyer

Bremerton