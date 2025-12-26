Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Devon Witherspoon rejuvenate Seahawks

RENTON — Devon Witherspoon has never cared about individual statistics or accolades. So on Tuesday afternoon, he downplayed the significance of being voted to the Pro Bowl for the third time in as many years.

“It don’t really cross my mind,” the Seattle Seahawks cornerback said. “The only thing that be on our mind is to win and go 1-0 every week. Whatever accomplishment comes with that, we appreciate it. But we’re looking at the bigger picture.”

To hear Witherspoon speak on something he cares about, you have two options: Ask about Seattle’s mission to be the last team standing in February, or make mention of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The latter option will almost always evoke a smile from Witherspoon, who was drafted the same day as Smith-Njigba, the league’s leader in receiving yards this season and a Pro Bowler for the second straight year.

“I’m so happy and proud of my brother, man,” Witherspoon said. “I just know a lot of people were talking early on in his career about numbers and stuff like that. That’s why, again, I don’t pay attention to all that stuff. I’m just like, ‘Y’all don’t know who he is or what he can do until he gets his chance to show the world.’ I’m just proud and happy for my dog. Just put some respect on his name.”

The No. 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Witherspoon is the highest selection of the John Schneider era, which began in 2010. He was drafted with a pick acquired from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade. Smith-Njigba was selected with Seattle’s native pick in that round at No. 20.

The 2023 draft was Schneider’s first time using two first-round picks since selecting left tackle Russell Okung (sixth) and safety Earl Thomas (14th) in 2010. Those two picks helped set the foundation for a championship roster. The hope in 2023 was that Witherspoon and Smith-Njigba would be similarly impactful.

Witherspoon and Smith-Njigba are set to make their postseason debuts next month. They are two of the best players on a 12-3 Seattle team that might have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. After years of not getting their money’s worth with first-round picks, the Seahawks have two legitimate stars who, on any given Sunday, can tip the scales in the Seahawks’ favor during their pursuit of a Super Bowl.

Seattle had six players named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, tied for the most in the league. The other four are defensive tackle Leonard Williams, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, quarterback Sam Darnold and Rashid Shaheed as a kick returner. Seattle has four alternates: safety Coby Bryant, linebacker Ernest Jones IV, special teamer Brady Russell and fullback Robbie Ouzts.

Witherspoon and Smith-Njigba serving as the only homegrown players is notable in the context of Seattle’s championship pursuit because of the correlation between hitting on draft picks and building a contender. The Schneider-led Seahawks know this well. The Pro Bowl is, of course, only one measure of individual success — and a subjective one at that — but nailing these selections is undoubtedly a sign of Seattle’s progress.

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, Seattle’s first-round pick in 2024, led his position in fan voting and ranks third among interior defensive linemen in sacks with seven. He, too, is a homegrown player trending upward. The same goes for Grey Zabel, who was seventh among guards in fan voting. The NFL will not have alternatives for offensive and defensive linemen (because of the Pro Bowl’s flag football format), according to the Seahawks. But if it did, Murphy and Zabel might have been selected as well, further illustrating Schneider’s run of successful first-round selections after years of underwhelming results.

After Okung and Thomas, Seattle used its next six first-round picks on James Carpenter, Bruce Irvin, Germain Ifedi, Rashaad Penny, LJ Collier and Jordyn Brooks. During that window, Schneider also traded first-round picks in exchange for receiver Percy Harvin, tight end Jimmy Graham and safety Jamal Adams, who cost Seattle two Day 1 selections.

Because of those decisions, Seattle hadn’t exercised a player’s fifth-year option — a contract provision exclusive to first-round picks — until May, when it added another year to left tackle Charles Cross’ deal at a price tag of $17.5 million in 2026. If Cross signs an extension with the Seahawks this offseason, he’ll be only the second first-round pick of the Schneider era (joining Thomas) to re-up with the team.

Witherspoon (25 years old) and Smith-Njigba (23) not only look like players worthy of extensions, but they look like the type of young cornerstones a team should build around.

Smith-Njigba, the leading vote-getter at his position, is atop the NFL leaderboard in receiving yards (1,637), and his 10 receiving touchdowns are tied for third-most behind the Rams’ Davante Adams (14) and Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown (11). Smith-Njigba ranks fifth in yards per reception (15.7) and second in first-down catches (71). He was voted to the Pro Bowl last year as an injury replacement; this is his first time on the original ballot.

Smith-Njigba has gone from being a seldom-used No. 3 option as a rookie to the best slot receiver in the league as a sophomore to now arguably the league’s best pass catcher in Year 3. He is the focal point of a Seahawks passing game that ranks third in explosive pass rate (all stats provided by TruMedia unless stated otherwise).

The Seahawks hired offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak with plans of building a dominant, run-first attack. Instead, every week is basically “The Smith-Njigba Show.” Teams try to scheme him out of the game, but every week they come up short, save for Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings.

“He always knows that he can make a play,” Shaheed said of Smith-Njigba. “Defenses know that we’re trying to get him the ball, and they still can’t (stop) it. He’s just relentless. His mindset is always there. He never gets too high on the highs or too low on the lows. He just goes out and plays football, and that works out in his favor.”

The Seahawks have already clinched a playoff spot with two games remaining against the Carolina Panthers (8-7) and San Francisco 49ers (11-4). They can secure the No. 1 seed in Week 17 with a win, a Rams loss to the Falcons and a tie between the Bears and 49ers. But it’s more likely that they’ll need a win over the San Francisco in Week 18 to lock up the top spot.

Seattle’s offense has moments of inconsistency, but one of the few constants is Smith-Njigba, who has become one of the most dangerous players in the league, capable of taking over a game at any moment.

“Jax is awesome,” Darnold said. “I can’t say it enough. He’s been a really good player all year. I’ve known how good he is. It’s fun to be able to work with him.”

Witherspoon has had underwhelming raw statistics since finishing fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. In that season, Witherspoon had three sacks, four quarterback hits, 10 pass breakups, 16 total passes defended, five tackles for loss and an interception that he returned for a touchdown on national television.

In the 27 games since, Witherspoon has 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, 10 pass breakups, 15 total passes defended, eight tackles for loss, four run stuffs (tackles for no gain) and one interception, which came in Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons. In 2024, he allowed a passer rating of 100.3, which ranked 70th among cornerbacks to play at least 600 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. His passer rating surrendered of 99.4 ranks 55th through 16 weeks this season (minimum 300 coverage snaps).

But Witherspoon is rewarded by players and coaches every year because of what he does beyond the box score, whether traditional or advanced. Witherspoon embodies so many elements of the culture that coach Mike Macdonald has instilled in Seattle. He’s a bit like Marshawn Lynch in that his play style is inspiring. When teammates see the way Witherspoon runs to the ball, takes on blocks, slams ball carriers to the ground, fights tooth and nail in coverage and does all the other dirty work, they almost have no choice but to follow his lead.

“He’s not a big vocal (leader), but he’s definitely a very passionate, high-energy, high-motor type of guy,” Williams said. “If you’re on the field with him, it makes you want to play with that same type of energy and motor because you’re like, ‘I just can’t have this guy outplaying me every play.’ It bleeds into the rest of the defense and makes everybody play pretty hard.”

A popular acronym among Seattle’s defensive players is H.P.S., which stands for “High Powered S—.” When looking for examples, players and coaches often cite plays made by Witherspoon. Well before the phrase became a thing, Williams saw one of them early in his time as a Seahawk. He recalled pursuing a running back toward the sideline, then suddenly seeing Witherspoon scoop and slam the ball carrier.

“I’m thinking it’s an outside linebacker, defensive lineman that made that type of hit,” Williams said. “I see Spoon get up with all this energy, celebrating. Since then, I call him one of us. He plays in the trenches like he’s a big guy. I love to see that.”