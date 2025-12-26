Thanks to Rick Steves for saving hygiene center

It was so heartwarming to read about Rick Steves’ recent purchase of the property that will allow people in need to continue to take showers, wash clothing, receive food and counsel from social services from this site which was going to be closed, leaving a huge gap for the homeless or others in dire need (“South SnoCo’s only hygine center secures support to stay open,” The Herald, Dec. 18).

What a wonderful example of a person who was able to provide an immense and immediate relief to so many.

Rick Steves is a caring and kind humanitarian.

I applaud his effort and support.

Mary K. Pullen

Snohomish County