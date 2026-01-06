Congress must move to impeach Trump over Venezuela actions

On the night of Jan. 2 to Jan. 3,, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered our military to commit an act in Venezuela that is both grossly immoral and a gross violation of international law. He had no legal authority to do any such thing as invade a sovereign nation and kidnap the head of its government.

He has made the U.S. a rogue nation second, perhaps, only to Russia. If Congress does not now impeach him and remove him from office, it will have lost all relevance as an institution of law and constitutional order. We must rise up as a nation and compel Congress to do so. Trump has made me ashamed to be an American.

Rev. Dr. Thomas C. Sorenson

Sultan