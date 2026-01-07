Sheena Easton, 9 to 5, fiber art, and more

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MUSIC

Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. For more information visit theeveretttheatre.org.

• Jan. 10, Red Karma (Taylor Swift Tribute), 3 p.m.

• Jan. 16, Sheena Easton, 7:30 p.m.

• Jan. 17, Ana Popovic, with special guest The Stacy Jones Band, 7 p.m.

• Jan. 23, Curtis Salgado, 7 p.m.

• Feb. 7, Artemidorus, A Pink Floyd Experience, 7:30 p.m.

• Feb. 13, Tiffany, 7:30 p.m.

• March 7, The Devon Allman Project, 7 p.m.

• March 21, Morgan James, 7:30 p.m.

• March 27, The National Dance Company of Ireland, 7:30 p.m.

APEX Art & Culture Center: APEX’s Kings Hall, 1611 Everett Ave., Everett. For more information visit apexeverett.com.

• Washington Blues Society presents Blue Monday with the Blues Ambassadors, Mondays at El Sid, 7-9 p.m.

• Laugh Track Live standup comedy, Wednesdays at El Sid, 7-9 p.m.

• Karaoke/Open Mic presented by Varsity Rock, Fridays and Saturdays at El Sid, 9-11 p.m.

• Jan. 24, Cloud Cover, Nikki & The Fast Times at El Sid, 8 p.m.

• Feb. 14, Valentines Day Dance Party with Strangelove (The Depeche Mode Experience), DJ Evan Blackstone, 8-11 p.m.

• Feb. 28, George Michael Reborn – A Tribute to George Michael, DJ Evan Blackstone, 8-11 p.m.

Tulalip Resort Casino: Tulalip Resort Casino’s Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. For more information visit everythingtulalip.com/entertainment/orca-ballroom.

• Feb. 26, Taylor Dayne, 8 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts: 410 Fourth Ave. N, Edmonds. For more information visit edmondscenterforthearts.org.

• Jan. 14, Julia Keefe Indigenous Big Band, 7:30 p.m.

• March 1, Women of Americana, A Celebration of American Music: From Bob Dylan to Bonnie Raitt, 7:30 p.m.

• March 13, Natalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and the Celtic All-Stars, 7:30 p.m.

• March 19, Ladies of Laughter, 7:30 p.m.

• March 21, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies & Davina and the Vagabonds, 7:30 p.m.

• March 28, Impro Theatre’s Jane Austen Unscripted, 7:30 p.m.

• March 29, Matthew Morrison, 7:30 p.m.

• May 1, We Speak 2026, An Annual Celebration of Spoken Word Poetry & Storytelling, 7:30 p.m.

• May 16, The Wailin’ Jennys, 7:30 p.m.

Madison Ave. Pub: 905 Madison St., Everett

• Jan. 8, Singer songwriter showcase with Stacy Jones, 7 p.m.

• Jan. 9, Cloud Cover, 8 p.m. to midnight

• Jan. 10, Tumbling Dice, 7-11 p.m.

• Jan. 13, Tom Jones & Friends, 7-9 p.m.

• Jan. 16, Can’t Get Enough & Full Spectrum, 8 p.m. to midnight

• Jan. 17, Billy Appleton Band, 7-11 p.m.

• Jan. 20, Unbound, 7-9 p.m.

• Jan. 22, Singer songwriter showcase with Stacy Jones, 7 p.m.

• Jan. 23, One Island Drop, 8-12 p.m.

• Jan. 24, Seattle Houserockers & Powerhouse, 7-11 p.m.

• Jan. 28, Singer songwriter showcase with Stacy Jones, 7-9 p.m.

• Jan. 27, Mr. Canoe, 7-9 p.m.

• Jan. 30, Shortcutz, 8 p.m. to midnight

• Jan. 31, Ezekiel’s Bones, 7-11 p.m.

STAGE, THEATER AND DANCE

Village Theatre: The 2024-25 season continues with one musical. All shows will be staged by the professional theater company at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett.

For more information visit villagetheatre.org.

• “9 to 5,” Pushed to the boiling point by their sexist, egotistical, lying boss, three female co-workers concoct a plan to get even in this delicious, dance-filled workplace revenge comedy from living legend Dolly Parton, Nov. 18-Feb. 1.

Edmonds Driftwood Players: The volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre’s 2025-26 season consists of four productions at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds. For more information, visit edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org.

• “The Outsider,” a timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy, Feb. 27-March 22.

• “The Mysterious Affair at Styles,” a new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel, May 15-June 7.

VISUAL ARTS

Schack Art Center: Excellence In Fibers is a 10th anniversary exhibition, bringing the best of current international fiber and textiles to a growing global fiber art community. Artists are encouraged to push the boundaries in the areas of installations, sculpture, vessels, wall/floor works, and wearable art.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. For more information, visit schack.org.

Cascadia Art Museum: presents the first American exhibition and publication to feature the work of Seattle artist Elsa Thoresen (1906-1994). Objects of the Elements: The Art of Elsa Thoresen will be on display from Dec. 3 to March 8 at 190 Sunset Ave. in Edmonds.

Her father, a Norwegian immigrant, was a practicing physician in Seattle at the turn of the century before relocating to Minnesota where Elsa was born. After the family moved to Oslo, Norway in 1920, Elsa attended art school where she met the Danish artist Vilhelm Bjerke-Petersen (1909-1957), a fellow student. After developing a romantic relationship, the couple pursued their art education and married in Copenhagen in 1935.

She and her husband were at the forefront of the Surrealist movement in Scandinavia and were included in numerous important exhibitions throughout Europe. After relocating to Sweden in 1944 due to the Nazi occupation of Denmark, Elsa developed a unique personal visual language based on natural forms such as driftwood and fantasy landscapes. After their divorce in 1953, Elsa returned to the U.S. and relocated to Seattle the following year. Although she had tremendous success as a Surrealist abroad, her Northwest paintings concentrated on lyrical, biomorphic abstractions which she produced until her death in 1994.

A small exhibition of paintings and ceramics by Vilhelm Bjerke-Petersen will also be featured in the museum’s West Gallery.

The accompanying publication, Objects of the Elements: The Art of Elsa Thoresen, will be internationally distributed by the University of Washington Press.

For exhibit inquiries, additional images, and information or to schedule an interview with our curator, contact: david@cascadiaartmuseum.org

SnoCo Movie Club Screening & Discussion: SnoCo Movie Club will screen “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three” (1974) at 2 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Everett Public Library auditorium, 2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett. Runtime is 104 minutes and it is rated R. There will be an optional discussion after. Free admission! More info at linktr.ee/snocomovieclub.

COMEDY

Everett Comedy Night at Historic Everett Theatre: 2911 Colby Ave., Everett.

• Jan. 24, Scott Losse and Luke Severeid, 8 p.m.

• Feb. 14, Valentines Day Comedy with Brad Upton, 8 p.m.

Red Curtain Community Arts Center: 9315 State Ave., Suite J, Marysville.

• “The Funny Pages comedy show,” presented by the Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts at 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Red Curtain Arts Center, 9315 State Ave, Suite J, in Marysville — in the Goodwill shopping center, behind the EvCC cosmetology school. The Funny Pages brings a night of standout standup comedy to the stage, featuring performances by Matt Benoit, Timmy Booth, Kate Carlson Carlsen, Allison Fine, and Lucy Tollefson. This dynamic lineup delivers sharp observations, big laughs, and a wide range of comedic styles. Recommended for ages 18+, The Funny Pages is a lively evening of humor you won’t want to miss. Tickets are $20. Purchase tickets online, by phone at (360) 322-7402, or in person at the box office 2-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.redcurtainfoundation.org.

BOOKS

Edmonds Bookshop: 111 Fifth Ave. South, Edmonds. For more information visit www.edmondsbookshop.com.

• Jan. 15, Local Edmonds author, mental health expert, podcaster and musician Richard Taylor, Jr. will be discussing his recently released book, “Leading and Leaning: How to Lead While Healing at Edmonds Bookshop” during Art Walk Edmonds at 6 p.m. January 15. Joining Richard in conversation will be Elaine Helm, communications consultant and former Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commission chair.

Mental Health Expert, Richard Taylor Jr. has created an impact over the past decade as a powerful leader and mental health advocate for people around the world. Taylor is a graduate of Northern Illinois University and obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Corporate and Organizational Communication. Taylor is the Founder of TaylorMade Empowerment, a parent company that oversees the Richard Taylor Jr. brand, publishing and several consulting ventures for corporate clients. He is a respected self-published author of seven books (selling over 40,000 copies), and hosts a Global Podcast. Taylor also serves as Vice President for the Board of Directors for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Eastside in Washington State. Richard is also the author of the very popular local children’s book, “An Edmonds Kind of Christmas.”

The event is free and all are welcome to attend the discussion. The author will be signing copies of his book afterward. More information about Richard Taylor, Jr. can be found on his website and social media https://www.richardtaylorjr.com/.

• Jan. 21, First meeting of the new book group for young readers. Children aged 8-12 are welcome to come and participate in a monthly book club just for them. Fun activities centered around the book of the month and leaders from local high schools will help participants to engage in the fun of sharing books. The book for January is “Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Book One: The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan.” All middle-grade readers are welcome to attend with an adult, as this is not a drop-off event.