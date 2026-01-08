What’s aim of Trump and Hegseth with boat strikes in Caribbean?

What’s all the hubbub about Pete Hegseth? Now that President Trump has (or is trying to have) renamed the Department of Defense to the Department of War, he needs a war (while seeking the Nobel Peace Prize). And what better place than the Caribbean, with Pete running the show?

Shouldn’t we all feel more secure, knowing that a fleet of our Navy is capable of destroying any unarmed fishing boat (that might be) headed for the U.S.?

Joel Derby

Everett