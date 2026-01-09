‘Kink store’ story satisfies curiosity

Change is upon us, fast and furious. It brings insecurity and growth. Insecurity brings defensiveness and war. Growth brings prosperity and beauty. Insecurity transforms to growth through curiosity. What better way to see this process in action than Andrea Brown’s recent “What’s Up with That” column (“What’s behind the tinted windows at Everett’s ‘#1 King Store’’?”, The Herald, Dec. 30)

Brown takes us inside a shop devoted to “a community of people interested in non-mainstream ways of expressing their sexuality.” I was scared, but now I’m filled with love for yet another unique expression of humanity. If only we could bring Brown’s curiosity to every conflict. Why not?

Michael Leonard

Lake Stevens