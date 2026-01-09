Less kink, more useful news on Herald pages, please

As long-time subscribers to The Herald, we were seriously disappointed to see one of the main front page stories in a recent edition about “The #1 Kink Store.” (“What’s behind the tinted windows at Everett’s ‘#1 King Store’’?”, The Herald, Dec. 30). Really? The front page? How inappropriate.

The next brought coverage explaining the new state laws and taxes. The article itself was informative; thank you.

We do hope people realize that most of these new taxes and increased taxes will add to inflation, increase our food prices (again), tourism, insurance rates etc. Such a vicious domino effect.

Maybe in this beautiful state we call home, the people we elect to office will make better decisions regarding a budget that doesn’t always end up falling on the hard-working lower-income, middle-income, limited income, and our senior citizens backs.

Let’s put up a fight and start electing people with more common sense.

Susan Canney

Lynnwood