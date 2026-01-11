Trump’s actions in Venezuela a green light for China and Russia

In the long term scheme of geopolitics, we have reason to question whether we made the right choice or not to invade Venezuela at this time. I am worried that this sends out signals to the rest of the world that will have long-lasting repercussions.

Less than two weeks ago, the People’s Republic of China surrounded Taiwan with warships and more than 70 aircraft in exercises and to send them a little message. They have long coveted the last bastion of the Sung Dynasty and to welcome them back to the mainland whether they like it or not. The Chinese would love to have a “safe, proper and judicious” transfer of power to the PRC.

In addition, Russia is hoping to wipe out Ukraine and to re-incorporate their land and people to what is now considered to be Russia.

By invading Venezuela and running their government and the people, we are giving carte blanche to the rest of the world to follow the same game plan. To public knowledge, we did not consult with our allies or go through the normal channels of diplomacy to make a legitimate attempt to smooth the way.

John A. Anderson

Marysville