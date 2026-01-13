Support of Everett schools’ bond, levy shapes student success

As a proud parent of daughters who began their Everett Public Schools journey in first and third grade and are now a graduate and senior, I have seen firsthand how school bonds and levies directly shape student success.

My daughters needed additional reading support in their early years and critical interventions would not have been possible without the renewal of the Education Levy. Because our community chose to invest, my children received the help they needed to grow into confident, capable learners.

I have also witnessed the lasting impact of school construction funding. My oldest daughter attended the old North Middle School before the new school opened in 2019, thanks to the voter-approved 2016 bond. That same year, both of my daughters began sixth and eighth grade in the new building. Today, North Middle School stands as a beacon of pride for our district, a reflection of what is possible when we invest in students and the spaces where they learn.

Now, as Jackson Elementary is being rebuilt through the voter-approved 2022 Capital Levy, I feel that same sense of hope. Knowing that our small neighborhood school will offer future students a safe, modern space to learn and grow is incredibly important.

Students across our district deserve safe, modern schools, permanent classrooms, and access to meaningful learning opportunities that prepare them for college, careers, and life. I urge our community to continue that commitment by voting yes on both the School Construction Bond (Prop. 1) and Education Levy (Prop. 2).

Jennifer Goodhart

Everett