Everett Schools levy, bond are investments that will pay off

My support for strong public schools is personal, professional and pragmatic. As a parent, it’s important to me that my kids and their peers attend safe and well-resourced schools which help set them up for adulthood. As a local elected official, I see every day what happens when systems are underfunded and allowed to fail. And pragmatically, investing early saves communities from far greater costs later.

In my role on the Everett City Council, I routinely address the downstream impacts when early interventions fall short: increased pressure on emergency services, housing instability, behavioral health crises, and involvement with the justice system. These challenges are far more expensive, both financially and socially, than preventing them in the first place. Investing early keeps communities safer, healthier, and more stable over time.

Everett Public Schools are already demonstrating that impact. Student test scores and graduation rates are exemplary, even as many students learn in aging facilities that were not designed for today’s needs. Imagine how much more our students and educators could accomplish with modern, safe buildings and sustained investment in learning.

Strong schools are a stabilizing force for everyone in our community, not just families with students currently enrolled. Strong learning environments support workforce readiness, neighborhood stability, and long-term economic health. When so much feels uncertain, continued investment in safe buildings, stable staffing and quality learning environments helps anchor our local future.

Supporting Everett Public Schools to continue delivering high-quality education is an investment in the well-being of our whole community.

Paula Rhyne

Everett