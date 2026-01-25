Trump administration’s evil actions can’t be supported
Published 1:30 am Sunday, January 25, 2026
It is no longer a question of politics. What you are seeing is pure and obvious evil. You can count the lies about attacking a foreign country. You can count the lies trying to justify the murder of an American citizen. You can count the continuous stream of lies dripping from their mouths, but if you support these lies with words or deeds then you’ve joined this evil, are part of this evil.
R. L. Foster
Lake Stevens