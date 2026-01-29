Everett schoola bond, levy ensure quality education

My children attended Jackson Elementary, Evergreen Middle School and Everett High. Back in the day, I was a fixture at my children’s schools, active with PTA and served as PTA Council co-chair for the district.

Now as a grandmother, I watch with pride as my granddaughters move through the Everett school system. Public education is a vital link to a literate and informed populace as our children take their place as citizens and contributing members of our society.

I have always voted in favor of Everett School District bonds and levies and I will do so again on Feb. 10. School funding must be adequate to ensure a quality education for our children. Please join me in voting to approve the bond and levy measures on this year’s ballot.

Donna Witte

Everett