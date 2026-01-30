Detectives seek information in drive-by shooting near Lynnwood

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EVERETT — Detectives are asking the public for information connected to a drive-by shooting early Friday morning in the Lynnwood area.

At 1:43 a.m. Friday, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to multiple 911 reports of gunfire near 25th Avenue W and 156th Street SW in unincorporated Lynnwood.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered damage consistent with gunfire, a social media post said. No injuries were reported.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further details are available at this time, according to the post.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 425-388-3845.

Michael Henneke: 425-339-3431; michael.henneke@heraldnet.com; X: @ihenpecked