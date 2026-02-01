Trump wrong on NATO participation in Afghanistan

Donald Trump’s recent statement to Fox News that “they (NATO troops in Afghanistan) stayed a little back, a little off the front lines,” betrays a self-centered aging politician incapable of recognizing the sacrifice of others to protect our interests. NATO dead in Afghanistan included 457 from Britain, 150 from Canada, 90 French troops, and 44 Danish troops. The U.S. lost 2,460 troops. The Danes, by the way, are second only to the U.S. in deaths per one million population- 7.7 for Denmark, 7.93 for the U.S. These NATO troops must have been somewhere near the “front lines.”

We all should apologize and thank our NATO allies for supporting us in our time of need. The self-centered, draft dodging occupant of the White House obviously won’t.

Steve Moller

Woodinville