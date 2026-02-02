This is not the America I knew asa West Point grad and officer in the 82nd Airborne. The destruction of democracy and basic humanity is being washed away by a convicted felon and grand king of lies. All of the dire warnings were there. Ignorance and blind allegiance to the king were predicted to wreak havoc. Too many disgusting actions by the dictator whose only promise was kept in becoming one.

The tide is turning. MAGA supporters support for the fascist dictator are keeping pace with Trump’s crumbling poll numbers. Numbers, videos and eyes don’t lie. But everything connected to this “Republican” party spins them into “alternative facts” that defy logic.

History is in the midst of repeating itself: Fascism and ethnic cleansing are marching forward, with support of religous hypocrites, and spineless cowards who call themselves Republicans. These peaceful demonstrations are united in saving what we have left of our Constitution and remaining democracy. They are attacked and injured, arrested and killed. At some point, soon, it is inevitable the boiling point will be reached. I think we are headed for a violent uprising, and the injuries and deaths will sky rocket. Trump and his Gestapo minions expect it. The resulting outcome may be different than what they expect.

And it’s coming soon to a town near you.

It’s not “Merica,” love it (comply) or leave it. It’s America, love it and restore it.

Rob Dietz

Arlington