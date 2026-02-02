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Everett Animal Shelter gets $75k in grants, donations

Published 1:30 am Monday, February 2, 2026

By Will Geschke

Leslie Wall in the Everett Animal Shelter on Jan. 6, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)
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Leslie Wall in the Everett Animal Shelter on Jan. 6, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)
Photos by Olivia Vanni / The Herald Leslie Wall in the Everett Animal Shelter on Tuesday in Lynnwood.
People raise their hands to volunteer to foster the remains dogs at the Everett Animal Shelter on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Shannon Vogler walks Holly and Jolly down a hallway at the Everett Animal Shelter after being contacted to be an emergency foster as the shelter evacuates all animals due to potential flooding on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — The Everett City Council accepted $75,000 of grants and donations on Wednesday that will go toward the city’s municipal animal shelter.

The largest chunk of funds came in the form of a $40,000 grant from the Best Friends Animal Society, a Utah-based nonprofit. That funding will be used throughout 2026 to largely provide behavioral support for dogs in the shelter.

Throughout the year, the grant will fund fostering or behavioral intervention for at least 192 dogs, according to the grant agreement. It will also pay for four public training events, the training of at least 20 volunteers, and outreach events focused on fostering dogs.

Other funds came in the form of donations. Petco Love, a national nonprofit, donated $15,000 to the shelter for disaster relief. The Judith and Stanley Hoffberger Family Foundation, a Florida-based family foundation, donated $20,000 to the shelter.

The animal shelter was forced to evacuate during record flooding in December, though the building did not suffer any damage, apart from a piece of equipment that broke due to the loss of power. All of the animals were safely fostered with community members during the emergency.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.

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