Everett Animal Shelter gets $75k in grants, donations

EVERETT — The Everett City Council accepted $75,000 of grants and donations on Wednesday that will go toward the city’s municipal animal shelter.

The largest chunk of funds came in the form of a $40,000 grant from the Best Friends Animal Society, a Utah-based nonprofit. That funding will be used throughout 2026 to largely provide behavioral support for dogs in the shelter.

Throughout the year, the grant will fund fostering or behavioral intervention for at least 192 dogs, according to the grant agreement. It will also pay for four public training events, the training of at least 20 volunteers, and outreach events focused on fostering dogs.

Other funds came in the form of donations. Petco Love, a national nonprofit, donated $15,000 to the shelter for disaster relief. The Judith and Stanley Hoffberger Family Foundation, a Florida-based family foundation, donated $20,000 to the shelter.

The animal shelter was forced to evacuate during record flooding in December, though the building did not suffer any damage, apart from a piece of equipment that broke due to the loss of power. All of the animals were safely fostered with community members during the emergency.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.