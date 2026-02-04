Snohomish PUD seeks local artists for public mural

Water tumbles over the top of the Woods Creek Hydroelectric Project and down to a natural waterfall below on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Monroe, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

EVERETT — The Snohomish County Public Utility District is requesting artist applications for a $10,000 mural at the Woods Creek Hydroelectric Project in Monroe, a press release said.

The utility district wants the large-scale public mural to celebrate environment stewardship, sustainable energy and local ecosystems while enhancing the visitor experience at the hydroelectric project and sustainability center, which hosts field trips and community events. Applications are open through March 10 and submission information can be found at snopud.com/mural.

Artists must be 18 or older. There is a preference for artists residing in Snohomish County who have experience in large-scale outdoor murals or comparable public art projects.

“Through this project, we hope to enrich student field trips and community visits by transforming the powerhouse exterior into a vibrant tribute to the natural environment and the role it plays in clean energy generation,” said Kelly Singleterry, education program coordinator, in the release.

The mural is expected to be unveiled in fall 2026.

In 2008, the utility district purchased the Woods Creek site, which has been home to hydroelectric projects since the 1920s. The current facility — there since the ’80s — has been updated many times. It sits at 10710 Hand Road in Monroe.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay