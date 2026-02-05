County agriculture board opens two new positions

EVERETT — Snohomish County is expanding its Agricultural Advisory Board with two additional positions to represent the forestry industry and agribusinesses, a press release said.

The forestry position is currently open. Once chosen, the appointee will start their four-year term this year.

The agribusiness position will be filled in 2027. The appointee may not be involved in agricultural direct marketing. The initial term will be two years, followed by four-year terms, staggered with other positions.

For more information or to apply, visit snohomishcountywa.gov/130.

“Snohomish County has a long history in the timber industry, and the business side of agriculture is just as important as farming itself,” said Linda Neunzig, Snohomish County Office of Agriculture manager, in the release. “These additions will help ensure the board continues to be well-rounded and thoughtful, building on the strong foundation already in place.”

The board currently has 11 members representing various aspects of agriculture, including dairy, nurseries, commodity crops, livestock and flood control. Members advise county leadership on agricultural issues, land use and policy considerations.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay