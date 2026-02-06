Everett shelter animals up for adoption at ‘Puppy Bowl’ event

EVERETT — Dogs from the Everett Animal Shelter will be up for adoption in downtown Seattle during a live broadcast of the 22nd annual Puppy Bowl, a hotel chain announced Thursday.

A Seattle hotel, the Residence Inn by Mariott Seattle Downtown/Lake Union, will host a “Pup Rally” on Super Bowl Sunday during the Puppy Bowl, a canine take on football’s biggest day that sees dogs compete for the “Lombarky Trophy.”

The event will feature adoptable dogs from the Everett Animal Shelter, along with complimentary pet treats, pet merchandise and the broadcast of the Puppy Bowl competition, according to Mariott. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at 800 Fairview Ave. N in Seattle.

Correction: A previous version of this article included the incorrect name of the hotel where the event will take place. It is the Residence Inn by Mariott Seattle Downtown/Lake Union, not the Mariott Seattle Downtown.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.