Woman was shot multiple times attempting to help her daughter on Friday in Snohomish

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EVERETT — Law enforcement arrested a 19-year-old male on suspicion of assault and kidnapping that resulted in one woman being shot multiple times Friday in Snohomish.

Around 6:30 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 7800 block of 206th Drive Southeast, according to a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office social media post. Upon arrival, deputies found a 38-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders transported the victim to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.

Deputies learned that the suspect had arrived at the residence and held a 17-year-old female at gunpoint, the post said. The suspect strangled the teenager as she attempted to disarm him.

When the mother intervened to help her daughter, the suspect shot the woman multiple times before fleeing the scene, the post said.

The Snohomish Police Department and Monroe Police Department, alongside additional resources, including K-9 units and drones, responded to assist, the post said. Fire District No. 4 crews also responded to the scene, according to a Snohomish County Fire District No. 4 social media post.

Lakes Stevens police found the suspect vehicle traveling in Lake Stevens and took the suspect into custody with no incident, the post said. Law enforcement seized the vehicle as evidence, pending a search warrant.

Law enforcement booked the suspect into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault domestic violence, first-degree kidnapping domestic violence, second-degree assault domestic violence, fourth-degree assault domestic violence and five counts of first-degree assault.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan