Thanks to City of Snohomish for fixing Pine Avenue quickly

I would like to commend the new Snohomish Mayor, Aaron Hoffman, along with Ken Klein, our new city administrator and public works director, for listening to and acting on concerns raised by Snohomish residents regarding the recently installed radial curbs on Pine Avenue in front of the new Fire Department building.

Those curbs, installed under following plans approved by the previous administration, had the consequence of narrowing Pine Avenue to the point that it impeded truck traffic, an especially serious issue given that Pine Avenue is a designated truck route. Addressing this problem promptly was critical, particularly before the roadway was repaved, as correcting it afterward would have resulted in unnecessary and costly rework.

I was encouraged to see that less than a week after these concerns were brought to the city’s attention, crews were already on site cutting the curbs back to the proper width to safely accommodate truck traffic. That kind of responsiveness matters.

This action reflects a city administration that listens, applies common sense, exercises fiscal responsibility, and acts with a sense of urgency when problems arise. Kudos to all involved for demonstrating practical leadership and responsiveness to the community.

Fred Gaitan

Snohomish