Everett to pilot new districtwide neighborhood meetings

EVERETT — The city of Everett will pilot larger neighborhood meetings across city council districts later this month, it announced Thursday.

In past years, Everett’s mayor, police chief and council members would attend individual neighborhood meetings across the city at least once per year to speak with neighbors about events and goings-on in the city. This year, the city will partner with one neighborhood in each district to expand one of their regular meetings into a town-hall-style meeting, open to residents from all neighborhoods in the district, during which the mayor, police chief and district’s council member can field questions.

Everett cited “limited capacity and a desire to be more intentional and effective in our outreach” as reasons for the change in a Thursday press release, adding that the change would better support existing neighborhood groups and ensure staff are reaching residents more equitably across the five city council districts.

Neighborhood groups will still have their own meetings on a regular basis, and city staff will still attend those meetings when invited to share about topics specific to the neighborhood, like upcoming projects and specific concerns, city spokesperson Simone Tarver wrote in an email Monday. The only change is that the regular visits from the mayor, council members and police chief to individual neighborhood meetings would no longer take place.

“This is intended as a pilot only, and we will be closely evaluating feedback and lessons learned before determining next steps,” the city wrote in the Thursday press release.

The first meeting under the new format will take place for District 2, made up of the Glacier View, Lowell, Pinehurst/Beverly Park, Port Gardner, South Forest Park and Valley View neighborhoods. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Cascade Boys and Girls Club, located at 7600 Cascade Drive in Everett.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.