Kayak Point Park construction to resume

Two visitors comb the beach at Kayak Point Regional County Park on Friday, June 14, 2024, in Tulalip, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Lyla Goody, 8, in town from Idaho visiting her aunt, collects seashells with her brother Dax, 12, and father Grey, during the reopening of Kayak Point Regional County Park on Friday, June 14, 2024, in Tulalip, Washington. The Goody kids have never seen seashells in the wild before and were excited to get up close and take a look at the different shells that have collected on the shore during Kayak Point’s nearly year-long closure. The park opened earlier than anticipated this year, but the pier and the new playground remain closed off to the public as renovations continue. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

EVERETT — The next phase of improvements to Kayak Point Regional Park will begin Feb. 17, continuing a three-phase, $20 million project that began in 2023, a press release said.

The park will be partially closed once construction starts, preventing vehicular access to the lower area, including the boat launch and pier, through June 30. Walk-in access will be available from the park’s overflow lot.

The second phase of the project is expected to end in October and will include a new entry road, playground, walking paths, picnic shelters, additional parking and habitat improvements. Workers will also replace failing water lines and buckling asphalt.

The total cost of phase two is $4.5 million. The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office provided a $2 million grant, from the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund, to help pay for the project. The rest will come from local Snohomish County funding.

“It is exciting to see this important project continue to move forward, and we recognize the public access impacts to such a beloved park are tough,” said Sharon Walker, director of Snohomish County Parks and Recreation, in the release. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding during construction, and we hope to get the full park open again before the summer beach and crabbing season.”

Phase one of construction ended in 2024 and included a new pier, boat launch, campground, picnic shelters, beach, trails, parking and restroom.

Phase three fundraising and planning are still ongoing. This final phase of construction will renovate and relocate 10 existing picnic shelters, complete additional landscaping, remove the northern seawall, create pedestrian paths and provide accessible access to all picnic shelters.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay