Arrests made in shooting of teen at Lynnwood shopping center

EVERETT — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of shooting a teenager outside a shopping center in Lynnwood on Friday evening, according to probable cause documents.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. Friday to the 16800 block of Highway 99 for multiple reports of gunfire in front of a Starbucks, arrest affidavits said. The shooting reportedly continued as the three victims drove away from the scene, records said.

The victims called police as they left the area to report a 17-year-old from Edmonds was shot and seriously hurt, documents said.

Police found the teen in the back of a minivan with a gunshot wound to the lower stomach, court records said. He was taken to Providence Regional Center Everett for surgery, where nursing staff told police the bullet shattered his pelvis.

Witnesses who were with the teen said the group had been waiting to meet someone else at the coffee shop when the 17-year-old was confronted by two people they did not know, according to the arrest affidavit.

The strangers reportedly exchanged words, including the suspects asking the victim where he was from, before the two 19-year-olds allegedly opened fire, court documents said.

Investigators found 36 total shell casings fired from two different guns in the parking lot of the shopping center, arrest affidavits said.

Damage from the gunfire was found in multiple vehicles and other objects at the shopping center, but not at the Starbucks or nearby buildings, evidence consistent with only the two suspects firing shots, according to court documents.

Witnesses said the two suspects then followed in their own car as the victims drove away, arrest affidavits said. One of the suspects allegedly held his hand out the window making gang signs and yelling something gang-related, witnesses told police.

Lynnwood police tied the suspects to a white sedan with a black front bumper using surveillance video and reports from witnesses, court documents said.

Detectives learned the car the suspects were driving had been linked to a separate investigation in Snohomish County and was released from an impound lot earlier in the day, a police report said.

Officers then connected photos of the men who picked up the vehicle to two suspects seen inside the Starbucks before the shooting, according to court documents.

The men were arrested at an apartment in Lynnwood later that evening, an affidavit said.

They are being held at the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault for each of the people who were in the van they shot at, court documents said. An initial bond was set at $100,000 and the men remain in jail as of Monday afternoon, according to court records.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com