State awards $2M in affordable housing grants to Lynnwood

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EVERETT — The state commerce department awarded the city of Lynnwood nearly $2 million in affordable grants, the city announced in a press release Tuesday.

The state’s Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program provides funding for cities to offset the cost of infrastructure for affordable housing developers.

Of the funding, $1 million will go toward the 200th Street Senior Housing Project, and $900,000 will go toward the Apollo Scriber Lake Project.

Proposed by the Housing Authority of Snohomish County, the 200th Street Senior Housing Project would include affordable housing for seniors and families. The Apollo Scriber Lake Project, proposed by Black Fish Capital, LLC, would be a 173-unit, multi-family affordable housing development next to Scriber Lake Park. Both projects are within a mile of the Lynnwood Transit Center and near the Swift bus lines on Highway 99, the release said. They are also within walking distance of commercial, retail and recreational areas.

In 2022, the city received funding from the same grant program for the Housing Hope Scriber Place student and family affordable housing project. The project broke ground last year.

“These grants play a crucial role in expanding access to housing affordability in Lynnwood,” said Mayor George Hurst in the release. “Lynnwood continues to connect housing developers to these funding strategies and advance the goals of producing, preserving, partnering, and preparing as adopted in our Housing Action Plan.”

In addition to the Lynnwood projects, the city of Everett received $4.3 million for affordable housing projects, including a senior housing complex slated for construction on Rucker Avenue. Marysville received $1 million for an affordable housing apartment complex on Cedar Avenue.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.