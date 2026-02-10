Assisted living facility catches fire late Monday night

Firefighters on the roof of South Pointe Assisted Living as they respond to an attic fire Monday in Everett. (Everett Fire Department)

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Firefighters on the roof of South Pointe Assisted Living as they respond to an attic fire Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, in Everett, Washington. (Everett Fire Department)

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EVERETT — Staff evacuated an assisted living facility after a fire began in the attic late Monday night in South Everett

Just before midnight Monday, firefighters responded to a report of a fire involving an HVAC system in the attic of South Pointe Assisted Living on 4th Avenue West, according to an Everett Fire Department social media post. Upon arrival, crews discovered that facility staff had already evacuated the residents.

To support the evacuation and care of the residents, first responders upgraded the incident to a second alarm, the post said. Facility staff and Emergency Medical Services personnel cared for and monitored residents.

Fire crews brought the fire under control and transitioned to overhaul operations within 30 minutes, the post said. No injuries were reported.

South County Fire, Mukilteo Fire Department, Everett Police Department and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with the incident, the post said.

The Everett Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan