Congress must follow up on Epstein files

What do you hear of the Epstein files these days, folks? A potential national disgrace involving very wealthy and powerful men in America and not a peep out of those who represent us in Congress. The Injustice Department is a joke. Trump has his hands on their very existence and they helplessly bow and scrape and say yes sir, no sir, may we kiss your whatever, sir? What a sad sad joke.

Let’s see now, when were those files supposed to be turned over to Congress? Dec 19t, I believe, a month ago and Congress has received a grand total of 1 percent of the files.

This is justice in America these days and this nation should be ashamed of itself. If there was enough outcry over the files they would be in the hands of Congress immediately if not sooner.

Donald Trump has cowed Congress into almost complete silence about the files while he throws out names like Venezuela, Greenland, Cuba, Minneapolis, to keep everyone talking about everything but the Epstein files.

If Trump and who knows who else, don’t ever face any justice over their association with Epstein, it’s so much for justice in America and the rich and powerful will have complete control over our lives if they don’t already.

Don Curtis

Stanwood