Don’t relax your vigilance of abuses by ICE, Trump administration

I have been afraid to write my opinion about what is happening in this country, but after viewing the interview of the “lady in the pink coat” in Minneapolis who bravely stood by and kept filming the beating and eventual murder of Alex Pretti by the government Immigration and Customs Enforcement thugs has made me ashamed to remain silent. I keep hearing my mother say during World War II about Hitler, “You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.”

The illegal and unconstitutional actions of this administration’s ICE thugs is a precursor to the removal of our American people’s constitutional rights and the beginning of a dictatorship. The administration will pretend to investigate the illegal murders in Minnesota, but this assault by the government will continue until we are living in a country that resembles China, Russia and other dictatorships unless we the people begin to stand up and be counted. Their actions will be more gradual and not as shocking hoping that people will relax their vigilance.

Barbara Skei

Mukilteo