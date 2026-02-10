Police investigate fight during Lake Stevens protest

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EVERETT — Lake Stevens police are working to identify a group of young people in a video of an altercation during Thursday’s Lake Stevens High School walkout.

The video appears to show one student on the ground while three other young people are kicking and hitting the teen.

After the incident, officers attempted to ask the teen questions, according to Lake Stevens Deputy Chief Dean Thomas on Monday. “He did not want to go any further with that because he admitted to being a partial instigator.”

Police believe the video appears to show an assault, Thomas said Tuesday.

Emily Elizabeth said the teen on the ground in the video is her 18-year-old son, who was attempting to stop students from throwing bottles at cars, according to Elizabeth.

When her son turned around, he got hit in the back of the head, she said in a previous interview with The Daily Herald.

He attempted to throw a punch but missed and was then hit in the face, Elizabeth said.

“He fell to the ground,” she said. “He has a big scratch on his face and his glasses broke.”

The Lake Stevens High School protest was one of several demonstrations by Lake Stevens students against immigration enforcement on Thursday and Friday. Since Everett High School students walked out of class Jan. 13 to protest the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, students from other schools across Snohomish County have done the same.

Around 150 Lake Stevens High School students walked together Thursday — chanting and holding signs — to Lundeen Park at the north end of the lake, according to Lake Stevens resident Nina Kim, who was in attendance.

Three students attended as counter-protesters, Thomas said Monday.

On Friday, over 100 students from Lake Stevens Middle School and Cavelero Mid High School walked out of class to the corner of 91st Avenue East and Market Place, Kim said.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan