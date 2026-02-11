‘It blew my mind’: SnoCo Seahawks fans celebrate in Seattle

A Seahawks player sprays the crowd with champagne during the Seahawks World Champions Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A group climbs up on an awning and waves their shirts in the air during the Seahawks World Champions Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Simon Kurishko, Stas Demchuk, Artem Orlov, Max Demchuk, Jayden Nguyen, Alex Gubenya and Mark Shipachev, students from Mariner, Cascade and Kamiak high schools cheer during the Seahawks World Champions Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

People gather along 4th Avenue before the start of the Seahawks World Champions Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A Seahawks player is cheered on by fans as he chugs a beer during the Seahawks World Champions Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Hundreds of people pack Westlake as the Seahawks World Champions Parade moves along 4th Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Seattle Seahawks’ Sam Darnold gestures to the crowd during the Seahawks World Champions Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

People walk along 4th Avenue before the start of the Seahawks World Champions Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

People cheer from windows during the Seahawks World Champions Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Sesen Kiflom smiles while wearing Seahawk colored faceprint during the Seahawks World Champions Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Hayden Ritchie cheers before the start of the Seahawks World Champions Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Seattle Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker III holds the Lombardi Trophy as their bus makes it way along 4th Avenue during the Seahawks World Champions Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Malik Weary, left, and Cherise Hester, right, cheer as players pass by along 4th Avenue during the Seahawks World Champions Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson waves at fans from a bus along 4th Avenue during the Seahawks World Champions Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Seattle Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker III and Super Bowl MVP high-fives fans lined up along 4th Avenue during the Seahawks World Champions Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Seattle Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker III holds the Lombardi Trophy and other players cheer as one of their buses makes its way up 4th Avenue during their World Champions Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

SEATTLE — When Ahmed Zammar and his friends from Stanwood last saw the Seattle Seahawks win a Super Bowl in 2014, most of them were too young to attend the victory parade that drew hundreds of thousands of people to the streets of Seattle.

On Wednesday, the group of friends got their chance to join the party.

“Man, when I saw them win, it blew my mind,” Zammar said of the Seahawks’ Sunday Super Bowl victory early Wednesday morning while on the Link light rail toward the celebratory parade in Seattle.

The Seahawks won their second-ever Super Bowl on Sunday, a fitting 12 years after the team’s last championship victory in 2014, in a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots. Other Seattle teams have won championships in the meantime — including the Seattle Sounders and the Seattle Storm — but few victories mean as much to the city and the surrounding area as a Super Bowl title. The victory parade on Wednesday saw fans pile into the streets to watch their favorite players show off their newly acquired Lombardi Trophy.

At the parade on Wednesday, hundreds of thousands of people — possibly a million, according to the city of Seattle — filled the sidewalks and climbed onto nearby structures to watch the event along 4th Avenue, constantly chanting “Seahawks.”

“I’m excited to make a good memory with my friends and see the energy of the Seattle Seahawks fans,” said Parker Rosencrantz, who rode next to Zammar.

Fans traveled from all over the Pacific Northwest to attend. Yossa Mam and Kris Groff, two friends from Vancouver, made the trek to Seattle. Mam had previously spent years living in the Mountlake Terrace area, he said Wednesday.

When the team won the Super Bowl on Sunday, he knew he had to be at the parade, Mam said, and took off work for the day.

“For me, it was pretty surreal,” Mam said of the team’s victory. “And it was a bit of redemption after Super Bowl 49.”

Outside the Seattle Public Library’s downtown branch, fans threw footballs back and forth between both sides of 4th Avenue, separated by barricades. Young onlookers climbed onto streetlights, bus stops and nearby trees to get a better view. As some police told them to come down, some other fans egged them on to climb higher.

Paradegoers cheered the loudest when the team’s star players, like wide receiver Jackson Smith-Njigba and quarterback Sam Darnold, rode along the street in open-top buses.

The parade followed raucous celebrations that took place Sunday shortly after the Seahawks clinched their Super Bowl victory. Fans gathered in Pioneer Square, Pike Place Market, Capitol Hill and outside Lumen Field to celebrate the win — some doing so excessively. Some fans climbed up streetlights, lamp posts and the Pioneer Square pergola (even after Seattle Police kindly asked them not to). In Capitol Hill, celebrating 12s pulled stop signs out of the ground and used them to recreate the iconic World War II photo “Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima,” The Seattle Times reported. No serious injuries were reported, Seattle police told MyNorthwest.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.