Police arrest man in connection with internet crimes against children

Mukilteo police arrested a man on suspicion of internet crimes against children charges on Tuesday in Everett. (Mukilteo Police Department)

Swipe or click to see more

Mukilteo police arrested a man on suspicion of internet crimes against children charges on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in Everett, Washington. (Mukilteo Police Department)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

EVERETT — After months of investigative work, police arrested a 21-year-old man Tuesday in South Everett who allegedly sold explicit images of a teenage girl on the social media platform Reddit.

In 2024, Muiklteo police received a report that the suspect was allegedly posting and profiting from explicit content he obtained of the girl, court documents said. He is estimated to have earned more than $9,000.

Around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, the Mukilteo police, alongside the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force, served a search warrant in South Everett, according to a Mukilteo Police Department social media post.

During the operation, officers arrested the man and seized multiple electronic devices, the post said.

Law enforcement booked the suspect into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of possessing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, two counts of dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, money laundering, promoting commercial sex abuse of a minor and a trafficking charge.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan