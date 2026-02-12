City allowing Everett business to continue polluting

Is it incompetency, corporatocracy or is the City of Everett just apathetic toward residents impacted by the city’s careless zoning?

The city refuses or takes months to enforce the hearing examiner’s requirements regarding Interwest Construction Incorporated (ICI) contractor’s yard at 2320 Railway Avenue at the expense of neighboring residents. This pollution-generating business is located below a neighborhood and situated a mere few hundred feet from the Snohomish River, a crucial waterway for salmon recovery.

Complaints have been filed and neighbors’ concerns brought to the city’s attention along with photos and videos regarding noise, light and air pollution; as well as compliance with the city’s water quality permit with Department of Ecology.

The hearing examiner’s decision is not vague; the requirements are straightforward; yet code enforcement’s response is “We are just not sure how to enforce” or “We are looking into it” or better yet “ICI is trying.” This is a company that commenced work initially without permits and continuously shows they are not trying or following the imposed requirements.

For every offense the neighbors witness, what unseen activity goes unnoticed? If the city is going to allow and permit industry that has the potential to cause harm to the environment and nearby neighbors, then shouldn’t they diligently and expeditiously enforce decisions, codes and rules the city itself deemed necessary to allow such use? Instead, the City of Everett, has turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to residents’ concerns in favor of big business.

Logan Daniels

Everett