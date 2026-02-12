Support U.S. assistance of Ukraine in fight against Russia

As we enter the fourth year of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we must remember that Ukraine’s future still matters. How this war ends matters. If Russia is rewarded for its aggression, the fighting will only pause until Moscow has time to rearm and strike again.

Walking away from Ukraine would not bring peace. It would embolden authoritarian regimes like Russia, China, and Iran, while making the world more dangerous for America and our allies. Supporting Ukraine helps deter future wars and prevents American troops from being drawn into even larger conflicts down the road. This is not charity — it is a smart investment in U.S. security and global stability.

As a constituent, I urge U.S. senators and representatives to support continued U.S. assistance to Ukraine and policies that ensure a just and lasting peace. On this anniversary, constituents like me are watching closely.

Tania Bardyn

Bothell