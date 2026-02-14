Comment: Our response when federal disaster help is a disaster

By Davina Duerr / For The Herald

What if there’s a disaster in Washington state and the federal government refuses to help us?

That’s not a hypothetical question anymore. It’s crazy that we even have to ask it. The Trump administration has repeatedly withheld disaster relief funds from states. They’ve also put already funded projects on hold that would help prevent flooding.

The 2024 bomb cyclone and flooding in late 2025 is just one example of what we’re facing. The federal government refused to help us here in the 1st District and throughout the Puget Sound.

We have to take action. Because we just went through a massive windstorm and rain event, with flooding and other damage. And our state will definitely suffer future disasters like earthquakes, floods and wildfires.

Over the past year, I’ve been working with local leaders, emergency response experts, and other lawmakers on this issue.

We can’t replace the lost federal funds dollar for dollar; our state is already dealing with budgets cuts due to the withdrawal of federal support for health care, education and other services.

What we can do is this: (1) plan better for disasters and (2) work together on ways to help folks recover after they’re over; as neighbors, as communities, and as a state.

Here are some of the issues we’ve identified:

• Dealing with communities that become population islands, cut off by floods, bridge collapses or earthquake damage.

• Figuring out which hospitals and medical facilities have backup generators.

• Identifying locations of clean water and food, and what we might need. (For example, grocery stores will need generators to prevent food from spoiling if power is out for long.)

• Prioritizing which investments would be most useful, and which of those should be funded locally or by the state.

• Placing water infrastructure projects as a first priority for capital funding.

• Working out how to share resources and information.

Here’s an example of something small that can make a big difference: Last session, I secured state funding for the Northshore Senior Center to get battery backup power. This will work hand-in-glove with the solar panels that will be going on its new roof. With that power, the facility can serve as a great resource for seniors and the community during an emergency.

It would be incredibly hard to share this news after a storm, with many families without power or internet access. Cell phone networks often get overwhelmed.

By doing this work now, and spreading the word, people in the community will know they can warm up or charge devices and possibly shelter at the Northshore Senior Center.

I’ve talked to local cities, including fire and police officials, about installing battery backups at city buildings to make sure there’s power during a disaster; and to potentially act as warming centers. I’ve also been discussing their plans for emergency planning and response, asking what they have and what they need.

There are things we can do as neighbors, too.

Downed trees often block local roads, and it might be days before those are cleared. It’s great for neighbors to talk to neighbors about who has a chainsaw or a generator. Make a plan, not just for your family, but for your neighbors and friends for when something happens.

I’m not writing this hoping the people of this state all turn into preppers like there’s a coming zombie apocalypse. But I do think we can and should begin shoring up our community network and resources neighborhood by neighborhood.

I am clear-eyed about how things have changed. We can no longer count on the normal flow of federal funds to help our families and businesses recover after a natural disaster.

That means forging closer ties between state and local leaders, between families and businesses, and between neighbors. Building community has never been more important.

When the next storm, flood or earthquake comes, we should be ready for it.

State Rep. Davina Duerr, D-Bothell, represents the 1st Legislative District and is chair of the House Local Government Committee.