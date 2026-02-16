New “Lift Zone” opens at the Granite Falls Boys Girls Club

The new “Lift Zone” at the Granite Falls Boys and Girls Club will offer free WiFi, 3D printers, desktop computers and laptops, robotics kits and multimedia production equipment. It will also have live-streaming capabilities, host resume-building and job-search workshops, and offer academic support programs.

EVERETT — A new center to help young people build their digital skills opened Monday in Granite Falls, backed by a $60,000 contribution from Comcast, a press release said.

The new “Lift Zone,” opened in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County at the Granite Falls Club, will offer free WiFi, 3D printers, desktop computers and laptops, robotics kits and multimedia production equipment. It will also have live-streaming capabilities, host resume-building and job-search workshops, and offer academic support programs.

“Comcast’s new Lift Zone will make a real difference for youth in Granite Falls,” said Marci Volmer, President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County, in the release. “The Lift Zone allows us to expand our impact for youth and teens, elevating their experience and ensuring they have the digital access they need to succeed.”

The investment is part of a broader partnership with Comcast, Volmer said.

“Comcast WA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County have a long-standing partnership that has been in place for well over a decade,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County spokesperson Robert Cannon said in a release to The Herald. “What began as funding and volunteer support for numerous STEM program activities quickly evolved into a broader partnership focused on closing the digital divide for thousands of area youth.”

Lift Zones are a nationwide Comcast initiative, launched in 2020 with a $50 million investment from the company. There are now more than 1,250 locations.

A Mukilteo Lift Zone opened in 2018, and a Monroe location opened in 2023, Cannon said.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay