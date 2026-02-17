Curiosity lives here in Snohomish County’s best museums

Children play and look up at a large whale figure hanging from the ceiling at the Imagine Children’s Museum (Olivia Vanni / The herald)

Children play and look up at a large whale figure hanging from the ceiling at the Imagine Children’s Museum (Olivia Vanni / The herald)

The votes are in! Our Best Of 2025 winners have been officially announced, celebrating the businesses our community loves most. From local favorites to hidden gems, here are your top picks for the ‘Best Museum’:

First Place: Imagine Children’s Museum

Free and guided play builds a child’s social and academic development. At Imagine Children’s Museum, it promotes the power of play: learning and growing by doing what every child loves to do best…play! Their interactive exhibits and activities encourage children and their families to role play, experiment, splash, think, wander and create together in a place where they can feel physically and emotionally safe.

Second Place: AMGRAF at APEX Everett

Third Place: Hibulb

The celebration doesn’t stop here. Visit the full list of Best Of winners and more local standouts worth cheering for.