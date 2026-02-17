Curiosity lives here in Snohomish County’s best museums
Published 10:00 pm Tuesday, February 17, 2026
The votes are in! Our Best Of 2025 winners have been officially announced, celebrating the businesses our community loves most. From local favorites to hidden gems, here are your top picks for the ‘Best Museum’:
First Place: Imagine Children’s Museum
Free and guided play builds a child’s social and academic development. At Imagine Children’s Museum, it promotes the power of play: learning and growing by doing what every child loves to do best…play! Their interactive exhibits and activities encourage children and their families to role play, experiment, splash, think, wander and create together in a place where they can feel physically and emotionally safe.
Second Place: AMGRAF at APEX Everett
Third Place: Hibulb
The celebration doesn’t stop here. Visit the full list of Best Of winners and more local standouts worth cheering for.