Snohomish County Page Program accepting student applications

Snohomish County Council in its chambers in 2024 in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — The first-ever Snohomish County Council Legislative Page Program is now accepting applications, a press release said.

The council will accept two students per district, ages 14-17, to learn about county government, meet people in various departments and elected offices, gain experience drafting ordinances and participate in mock hearings. Those selected by the council members will participate 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 27 to May 1, and receive a $65 per day stipend.

With the application, students must submit a teacher recommendation. Also, students must have parent or guardian permission, reside in Snohomish County, coordinate with school and teachers on absences and classwork, and provide a Social Security card to receive the stipend.

Applications are due by March 16. If selected, students will be matched with a council member based on their address after receiving a welcome letter and informational email.

For more information or to download an application, visit snohomishcountywa.gov/6799/legislative-page-program.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay