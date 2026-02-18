State ferries to implement 3% credit, debit card surcharge

Amid cold, wind and rain, people fish along a pier in Edmonds while they watch a state ferry travel to Kingston on Nov. 17 in Edmonds. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

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Amid cold, wind and rain, people fish along a pier in Edmonds while they watch a state ferry travel to Kingston on Monday, Nov. 17 in Edmonds, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Washington State Ferries will begin charging riders a 3% fee for credit and debit card transactions on March 1, the agency wrote in a blog post.

In 2025, the state legislature passed a law directing Washington State Ferries to collect a fee to help cover the costs of credit and debit card fees, which were previously paid for by the state. In an August presentation, the Washington State Transportation Commission estimated that the 3% fee would generate $7.4 million through the end of 2027.

Customers who pay with cash or an ORCA card won’t be affected by the new charge.

In August 2025, the state transportation commission approved an increase in ticket prices, rising 6% from 2025 to 2027.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.