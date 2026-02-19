Letter: Thanks to voters for approving Snohomish Schools levies

Thank you, Snohomish School District voters. Passing both our local school replacement levies is a success for our entire community today and into the future.

Research consistently demonstrates strong public schools serve as a cornerstone of thriving communities, creating ripple effects extending far beyond classroom walls. Our Snohomish schools shape economic health and neighborhood stability, civic engagement, and workforce development. Supporting Snohomish School district is an investment in the wellbeing of our whole community.

Thank you to everyone who voted, volunteered, talked with family and neighbors, and shared social media information. Your support ensures students today and tomorrow have access to programs, staff, and safe places to learn and grow into responsible citizens.

Thank you for saying yes to students, schools and Snohomish!

Sonia Siegel Vexler

Citizens for Snohomish Schools

Snohomish