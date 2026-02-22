Letter: Trump using office for personal profit

Where does the buck stop?

Evidently, the bucks stop (and piles up by the millions) on President Trump’s desk.

Lucrative ties between the Trump Organization and Saudi firms, a Rolex gold-plated desk clock, a 2-pound gold bar, the $Trump crypto enterprise that hauls in millions and Qatar’s Boeing 747 luxury jumbo jet gift. This is a short list of how President Trump is using the influence of his office to enrich the Trump family at the expense of the people he was elected to serve.

All this is going on and our uniformed military personnel line up at the food bank. What is Congress doing to govern? Doing nothing. Do they not know our Constitution? The Emoluments Claus, Article I, Section 9 on foreign emoluments; Article II, Section 1 on domestic emoluments. These prohibit a president from profiting while in office.

Phillip Escandon

Edmonds