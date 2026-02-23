Edmonds invites community to State of the City Address on March 16

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen gives his State of the City address in 2025 in Edmonds.

EVERETT — The city of Edmonds is inviting community members to attend its annual State of the City Address.

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen will deliver the address at 6 p.m. March 16 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Rosen will focus on the city’s accomplishments over the past year, current projects and his vision for the future of Edmonds, according to a city press release. He’ll also debut a new theme song for the city.

“While we are looking back at 2025, we’re also setting our sights on the opportunities ahead in 2026,” Rosen said in the release. “There’s a lot of excitement around this year from FIFA coming to our region to the 250th anniversary of our nation. It’s a time of celebration, momentum, and possibility, and I’m eager to share how Edmonds is preparing to embrace it!”

At 5 p.m., the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce will host a networking reception before the mayor’s address, also at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Attendees will be able to connect with local business leaders, community members and city leaders, the release said.

“We’re excited to invite members of the community to mingle and connect before we all get a fresh look at all that’s happening at the City,” said Ryan Crowther, CEO of Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, in the release.

Both the address and the reception are free to attend. Community members do not need to register in advance for the address. Attendees can register for the reception at members.edmondschamber.com/atlas/events-v4/register/14863.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.