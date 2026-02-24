UPDATED: One dead in a school bus collision near Marysville

Traffic backed up for three miles after a collision involving a school bus and another vehicle Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, near Marysville, Washington. (Washington State Patrol)

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EVERETT — One person died following a collision involving a school bus and a sedan Tuesday morning on northbound I-5 near Marysville.

Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a report of the collision between mileposts 196 and 197 on northbound I-5, said Washington State Patrol spokesperson Kelsey Harding.

A 2005 Ford Focus 4-door was stopped in the HOV lane for an unknown reason when the bus struck the vehicle, according to a Washington State Patrol press release.

There were no children on the school bus at the time of the collision.

The Marysville School District bus was returning from dropping off students near Everett, according to information shared by the Marysville School District.

First responders transported the driver of the sedan to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett with serious injuries, Harding said. The bus driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The sedan’s driver, Abdou Ndaw, 29, of Everett, was pronounced dead at the hospital, Wednesday’s updated release said.

At 8:45 a.m., the roadway was backed up for 3 miles, according to a Washington State Department of Transportation social media post.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Around three hours after the initial incident, the roadway was cleared, the post said.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan