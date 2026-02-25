Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Feb. 15-21

The Athlete of the Week — individual state champions edition — nominees for Feb. 15-21. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

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Last week’s winner

Henry Selders | Everett boys basketball

The sophomore tallied 28 points and nine rebounds in a 3A District 1 playoff win over Lynnwood on Feb. 11. Selders won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Feb. 8-14 by claiming 235 (74.37%) of the 316 votes.

This week’s nominees

Mia Cianega | Everett girls wrestling

The senior won the 235 division at Mat Classic XXXVII to finish her career with two straight state titles on Feb. 20.

Tre Haines | Arlington boys wrestling

The 165-pound senior capped his prep career by becoming the 29th Washington high school wrestler to win four state titles at Mat Classic XXXVII on Feb. 20.

Finley Houck | Shorewood girls wrestling

The senior won the Class 3A title in the 115 division at the state meet.

Jillian Hradec | Lake Stevens girls wrestling

The senior helped the Vikings win the Mat Classic XXXVII Class 4A state championship with an individual title in the 155 division.

Carmelo Larocca | Edmonds-Woodway boys wrestling

The senior won the Class 3A 190-pound state title.

Syunta Lee | Jackson boys swimming

The sophomore broke his own state record in the 200-yard individual medley at Saturday’s Class 4A state meet. He also won a second title for the second straight year with a win by over 11 seconds in the 500 freestyle.

Malia Ottow | Snohomish girls wrestling

The 120-pound junior won her second straight state Class 3A title to cap an undefeated season.

Odin Schwabenbauer | Snohomish boys wrestling

The junior capped a 47-0 season with a Class 3A state title in the 285-pound division.

Levi Stiers | Stanwood boys swimming

The senior broke his own state record in the 50-yard freestyle adaptive race with a time of 25.13 seconds, and finished second in the 50 backstroke adaptive at the Class 3A state meet on Feb. 21.

Kylee Wicklund | Lake Stevens girls wrestling

The junior 145-pounder won her second state title to lead the Vikings to the Class 4A state championship.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.