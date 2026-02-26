Verdant Health Commission appoints new superintendent

The Verdant Health Commission holds a meeting on Oct. 22, 2025 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Verdant Health Commission appointed a new superintendent at its monthly board meeting Wednesday, the organization announced in a press release.

Alison Poulsen, who has more than 20 years of nonprofit leadership experience in Washington, will begin in the position April 13. Sarah Zabel will continue to serve as interim superintendent until then.

The Verdant Health Commission, also known as Snohomish County Public Hospital District No. 2, serves south Snohomish County. The commission is headquartered in Lynnwood and owns the Edmonds hospital campus.

Most recently, Poulsen served as the president of Better Health Together, a nonprofit community care hub in Spokane. She also served as CEO of WithinReach in Seattle and held executive positions with NPower Northwest, SeattleWorks, VolunteerWorks and the Federal Way Chamber of Commerce.

“(Poulsen) brings a wealth of community health and nonprofit leadership experience that will help us in our mission to improve the health and well-being of South Snohomish County residents,” board president Carolyn Brennan said in the release. “Her proven ability to build strategic coalitions and navigate complex organizational evolutions makes her the perfect fit for our mission.”

In the release, Poulsen said she is honored to be appointed to lead the commission.

“My career has been dedicated to advancing community health, and I will work passionately to drive meaningful outcomes and ensure that Verdant continues to be a catalyst for positive change,” she said.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.