Stanwood calls again from public art piece

EVERETT — Stanwood issued another request for artists on Feb. 19 as part of its downtown revitalization project, a press release said.

The city, along with the Stanwood-Camano Arts Advocacy Commission, is seeking artists’ proposals for a public and interactive art installation at Raplee Plaza, located at 271st and 270th streets, a future gateway to the west end of downtown Stanwood.

A request for artists was also sent out in December to propose pieces for a future park at the east entrance of downtown Stanwood. Depot Park’s construction is planned for later this year.

Raplee Plaza’s construction is planned for 2029 or 2030, based on planned funding procurement in 2028. The city asked for proposals for small-scale, durable artwork with a total project budget of $13,500, including design, fabrication and installation. The city will give local artists preference.

The deadline to submit is April 1, and the selected artist will be notified May 15.

“The Raplee Plaza Art Project is another opportunity to make Stanwood-Camano known as a center and destination for art,” said Jason Dorsey, interim executive director for the Stanwood-Camano Arts Advocacy Commission, in the release.

The city’s downtown revitalization project began Sept. 8 when workers began improving Stanwood’s downtown roads. The city is also finalizing design concepts for 270th Street NW with the top priority being the preservation of the historic street’s original brick.

The Stanwood City Council unanimously approved two ordinances Feb. 12 that set vehicle weight restrictions on and construction and preservation instructions for historic brick roads in the city.

“We have a really talented group of local artists here and are excited to see the ideas they bring forward to help shape and build excitement for this new public space,” Community Development Director Patricia Love said in the release.

Stanwood is currently working with the Washington State Department of Ecology to clean up the Raplee Plaza site, primarily using grant funds. The site was formerly home to a service station and has contaminated soil.

In 2024, the city purchased the property from the Raplee family for $100.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay